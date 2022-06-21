Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics VUFO President suggests Vietnam, Mozambique maximise strengths to deepen friendship Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), has expressed her hope that Vietnam and Mozambique will maximise their strengths to deepen their cooperation and traditional friendship.

Politics Localities give feedback on strategy for building rule-of-law socialist State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Binh Duong province on June 20 to collect feedback from Party committees of southern localities on a strategy for building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State till 2030 with orientations to 2045.

Videos PM attends ceremony marking victory over Pol Pot genocidal regime Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 20 attended a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian PM Hun Sen’s journey to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, held in Memot district of Cambodia’s Tbuong Khmum province.