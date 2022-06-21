Vietnam seeks stronger ties with Germany’s Hamburg
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 20 paid a courtesy call to Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the City of Hamburg, during which the two sides discussed the status and prospects of the Vietnam-Germany relations and those between Vietnamese cities and provinces and Hamburg.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh pays a courtesy call to Dr. Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the City of Hamburg, Germany on June 20. (Photo: VNA)
The diplomat spoke highly of the two countries’ friendly cooperation which has been growing strong, saying the two sides have always provided support for each other, particularly at the time of COVID-19.
He took the occasion to thank the Government and people of Hamburg for, together with the cities of Bremen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Sachsen-Anhalt, donating more than 190,000 COVID-19 test kits to Vietnam last June when the country was battling the worst-ever outbreak.
Given that Germany is currently Vietnam’s largest trade partner and fifth biggest investor in the EU, the ambassador highlighted Hamburg as an important gateway for Vietnam’s key export products, including footwear, clothing, coffee, pepper and wood, to enter Germany and the EU.
There is plenty of room for Vietnamese localities and Hamburg to thrive, he said, adding that Vietnam is now signatory to 16 free trade agreements, one of which is the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), opening up various opportunities for enterprises from both sides.
He expressed his hope that Vietnamese localities and Hamburg will further strengthen ties in the long-standing fields of shipbuilding and personnel training and expand to the new areas of green energy and renewable energy. He also suggested Hamburg to set up a sisterly relationship with a Vietnamese port city, like Da Nang, Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City.
Tschentscher, for his part, hailed the dynamic development of Vietnam over the recent years, saying that Hamburg backs the EVFTA as it minimises trade barriers and create new impetus to boost the economic growth of the two continents.
Hamburg will prioritise diversifying economic, trade and investment relations with Asian countries, including Vietnam, the official said.
He expected to welcome representatives of Vietnamese localities to visit Hamburg to discuss issues of mutual interest and seek partnership opportunity./.