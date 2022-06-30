Vietnam seeks stronger trade, education ties with UK
Vietnam wants to learn from the UK’s experience in promoting the role of public and private sectors, private governance and national governance in an effort to achieve commitments, including those made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) at a meeting with Kenneth Atkinson, head of the British Business Group in Vietnam (Britcham), and representatives of British groups and investment funds operating in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) – Vietnam wants to learn from the UK’s experience in promoting the role of public and private sectors, private governance and national governance in an effort to achieve commitments, including those made at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has said.
At a meeting in London on June 30 with Kenneth Atkinson, head of the British Business Group in Vietnam (Britcham), and representatives of British groups and investment funds operating in Vietnam, Hue affirmed that the relationship between Vietnam and the UK is at an all-time high.
He believed the UK will continue to elevate its role and position in terms of economy, trade and investment in Asia-Pacific, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Vietnam.
The NA Chairman said two-way trade has reached 6-7 billion USD per year, but there remains huge room for the countries to boost trade.
Hue expressed his hope that Britcham will further affirm its role in attracting and guiding British businesses in Vietnam, while intensifying its consultation and policy support for these firms.
The Vietnamese legislature, government, ministries, agencies and localities are willing to work to improve the investment and business environment for both domestic and foreign enterprises, he pledged.
Vietnam also wishes to enhance its connectivity with the network of initiatives to help the NA and Government consolidate institutions and policies, he continued.
He suggested NA agencies coordinate with Britcham to organise dialogues with businesses, thus removing bottlenecks and improving corporate governance capacity, contributing to raising national governance in a win-win spirit.
Atkinson said British firms are employing thousands of Vietnamese labourers, creating export revenue of millions of US dollars and contributing to Vietnam’s finance and education sectors.
Vietnam and the UK can join hands to address global challenges like climate change, inequality and renewable energy development, he added.
Representatives of the British enterprises expressed their wish to contribute to Vietnam’s efforts in handling these challenges.
The same day, Hue met with Professor Maggie Dallman, Vice President of International at Imperial College London, one of the top ten leading universities in the world.
Briefing the NA Chairman on the university’s operations, Dallman said many international students of Imperial College London, including those from Vietnam, have reaped good results.
Stressing the significance of educational cooperation between Vietnam and the UK, she suggested the two sides co-finance joint research studies, and expressed her hope that there will be more Vietnamese students at the university.
The British government can finance the study of Imperial College London students in Vietnam, she said, suggesting the two countries cooperate in doctoral training.
Hue also emphasised that cooperation in education and technology is a pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership, and 12,000 Vietnamese students in the UK can meet the demand for high-quality personnel of the two countries.
He asked Imperial College London to coordinate closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK as well as Vietnamese partners to boost the educational ties, and welcomed Dallman to visit Vietnam soon./.