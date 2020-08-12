Vietnam seeks to boost agricultural trade with Venezuela
Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen attends the webinar on August 11 (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela held a webinar on August 11 to introduce the Southeast Asian country’s agricultural potential to Venezuelan partners.
Addressing nearly 60 guests and representatives of the two countries’ businesses, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen said the Vietnamese Government and people always attach importance to enhancing the two countries’ friendship and cooperation, especially in the spheres both hold potential for.
Vietnam is ready to share its development experience with Venezuela, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic’s serious impact on economy, society and food security around the world, he affirmed.
In terms of economy and trade, Venezuela is a potential destination for Vietnamese goods as it can help Vietnamese firms expand and diversify their markets, Duyen noted, adding that the countries now have opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties, thus contributing to their comprehensive partnership.
Aside from trade, they also boast considerable potential for cooperation in such areas as energy, oil and gas, fisheries, consumer goods, healthcare, science – technology, and especially agriculture, according to him.
At the event, participating enterprises introduced their agro-forestry-fishery products, shared experience, and discussed business chances.
The South American nation holds huge potential for agricultural development, but this potential remains untapped. Its Government is ready to offer high-level incentives for Vietnamese investors in this sector.
Venezuela imports a large volume of food, including about 500,000 tonnes of rice each year, to serve domestic demand, the webinar heard.
Ambassador Duyen said this is a good chance for the two sides’ businesses to boost mutual understanding and seize trade opportunities, particularly in agriculture./.