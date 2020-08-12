Business Banks cut home loan interest rates Interest rates of home loans at commercial banks have tended to reduce significantly since the second half of July due to low capital demand from business and production.

Business Foreign banks pour capital into Vietnam The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, announced on August 11 that it will provide a 70 million USD loan to Indo Trans Logistics Corporation (ITL Corp), with the aim of improving logistics, trade and competitiveness in Vietnam’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Automobile sales down in first seven months Sales of automobiles plunged 28 percent year-on-year to 131,248 units in the first seven months of this year, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA).