Vietnam seeks to effectively prevent land degradation, desertification
A dialogue on and solutions to combat land degradation was held by the General Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on June 16 in Hanoi.
This is part of a series of activities in response to the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and the 28 years of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).
Vice General Director of the General Department Pham Van Dien said that the forum offers a venue for sharing information, promoting ideas and initiatives and proposing solutions to prevent land degradation and drought.
Vice General Director of the General Department Pham Van Dien speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
He called on ministries and sectors to discuss and come up with effective solutions to preventing desertification and land degradation in Vietnam in association with implementing the Sustainable Forestry Development Programme, towards developing the forestry industry into an important economic - technical - environmental sector with contributions to the country in the coming time.
Participants proposed solutions to prevent land degradation and combat desertification in Vietnam associated with sustainable forestry development, improving livelihoods for people living in mountainous areas.
Tran The Lien, Director of the Department of Science, Technology and International Cooperation of the General Department of Forestry, announced the message of UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw on combating desertification to UN member states, which emphasised the need for countries to have preparations to deal with drought effectively.
The UNCCD was adopted in 1994, grouping 197 members. Vietnam joined the convention in 1998.
The convention aims to combat desertification/land degradation and mitigate the effects of drought in regions with severe desertification and land degradation; and support countries affected by land degradation, desertification and drought to develop sustainably./.