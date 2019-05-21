Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh is paying an official visit to Cuba from May 19-21 at the invitation of Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla.During their talks on May 20, the two ministers informed each other of their respective country’s situation, and discussed measures to foster bilateral solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.Minh reaffirmed Vietnam’s support to Cuba and its willingness to share experience with the nation in development.The two ministers agreed that bilateral relations are developing well, with the exchange of delegations maintained, bilateral cooperation mechanisms implemented effectively and two-way trade continuing to rise and reach 335.8 million USD in 2018.They reached consensus on several measures to intensify ties, including increasing the exchange of delegations; regularly maintaining existing cooperation mechanisms such as Theoretical Symposia between the two Parties, the Inter-Governmental Committee, defence dialogues, and the two foreign ministries’ Political Consultations; and completing a legal framework for bilateral collaboration.The two ministers discussed measures to facilitate bilateral investment and agreed to help Vietnamese and Cuban firms access each side’s market.On multilateral cooperation, both sides spoke highly of mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums to protect their interests and improve the stature of each country.On regional and global issues, both sides vowed to support the settlement of sovereignty disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law.Following the talks, the two ministers signed a Political Consultation Plan for 2020-2022 between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.As part of the visit, Minh met with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz; President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez; and President of the National Assembly of People’s Power Esteban Lazo Hernandez.The Cuban leaders affirmed that Cuba has attached importance to ties with Vietnam and suggested the two governments apply measures to push forward the development of bilateral relations.On the occasion, Minh laid wreaths at President Ho Chi Minh monument and a memorial dedicated to Cuban national hero Jose Marti in Havana.-VNA