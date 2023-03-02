Politics State President Vo Van Thuong delivers inauguration speech New State President Vo Van Thuong delivered his inauguration speech after he was elected by the 15th National Assembly (NA) on March 2 morning.

Politics National Assembly elects Vo Van Thuong as State President The 15th National Assembly elected Vo Van Thuong, 53, as the new President of Vietnam at its fourth extraordinary session on March 2.