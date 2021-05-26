Business Wood exports post 50.5-percent surge in four months The export turnover of wood and wood products hit 4.99 billion USD in the first four months of 2021, a surge of 50.5 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development.

Business Reference exchange rate down 12 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,146 VND per USD on May 26, down 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, China to faciliate bilateral export-import Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo agreed to facilitate bilateral export-import activities during their meeting in Hanoi on May 25.

Business Indian companies eye Vietnam medical devices market Vietnam could become a major export market for Indian medical device makers and also act as a springboard to other ASEAN countries, according to the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India.