Vietnam seeks widespread digital transformation
Hanoi (VNA) - National digital transformation will not only be conducted at State and Government agencies but go far beyond, especially at enterprises, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong told a Government press conference on January 4.
The national digital transformation programme is a mission put forward within the upcoming 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents.
Businesses restructuring in line with the application of digital technology is a crucial requirement for growth and a prerequisite to create a growth breakthrough in the time to come, he noted, adding that slow digital transformation could see Vietnam’s economy lag behind.
When there are specific programmes and projects implementing the Party’s resolution, he said, the National Assembly and Government will set forth measures suitable for each sector.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed the Government carry out a support programme targeting businesses, especially those of small and medium size, to help them catch up with digital transformation trends right from the beginning of 2021.
To build e-Government, e-economy, and e-society, Minister and Head of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung stressed the need for Vietnam to resolve issues relating to institutions, platforms, and human resources training, and to handle relations between State administrative agencies, between State administrative agencies and people and businesses, and between businesses and public service providers.
He proposed improving the operation of the national public service portal and intensifying non-cash payments./.