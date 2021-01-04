Sci-Tech Vietnamese scientist in Japan discovers invasive plant’s health benefits A research group led by Assoc. Prof. Tran Dang Xuan at Japan’s Hiroshima University recently publicised a study on the potential application of a grass species scientifically known as Andropogon virginicus which is good for human health.

Sci-Tech Top 10 science-technology events for 2020 announced The Club of Science and Technology Journalists within the Vietnam Journalists’ Association announced the top 10 outstanding science-technology events for 2020 in Hanoi in December.

Sci-Tech Over 5,100 cyber-attacks hit Vietnam in 2020 As many as 5,168 cyber-attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in 2020, a year-on-year decline of 0.15 percent, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications’ National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)