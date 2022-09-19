Business First approved batch of Vietnamese durians en route to China The first batch of six containers of Vietnamese durian from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak that have passed stringent safety guidelines began its journey to China on September 17.

Business Vietnamese fruits successfully enter challenging markets: Malaysian news agency The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) said in a recent article that a number of fruits grown in Vietnam have successfully entered high value and challenging markets.

Business Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city moves to develop renewable energy Mong Cai city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, is planning to develop renewable energy on Vinh Thuc and Vinh Trung islands in the near future.

Business Flexible governance helps PetroVietnam stay resilient to uncertainties: executive Thanks to flexible governance measures, especially the governance of uncertainties, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has stayed resilient to oil price fluctuations and the COVID-19 pandemic’ impacts over the last three years.