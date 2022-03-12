Vietnam sees 168,719 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Vietnam recorded 168,719 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours as of 4pm on March 12, raising the tally to over 5.9 million, according to the Ministry of Health.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Thanh Hoa city of Thanh Hoa province. (Pboto: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The new cases consist of 15 imported and 168,704 domestic ones (down 386 from the previous day), including 116,648 in the community.
Hanoi still reported the most (30,693), followed by Nghe An (11,666), Phu Tho (7,216), Bac Ninh (5,669), and Son La (4,872).
The infection tally now stands at 5,903,147, including 5,895,555 domestic cases in the fourth wave of outbreaks that started on April 27 last year.
While 84,811 patients were given the all-clear on the day, 62 others succumbed to the coronavirus disease, adding up to the total recoveries and related deaths of 3,068,033 and 41,290, respectively.
By the end of March 11, 199,963,718 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered, including 182,918,691 for people aged 18 and above, and 17,045,027 for those aged 12-17./.