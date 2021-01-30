Health Another COVID-19 infection case detected in Hanoi Hanoi recorded another COVID-19 infection case in the early morning of January 30, who returned from the northern province of Hai Duong.

Health Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine licensed in Vietnam The Ministry of Health announced on January 30 that it has approved the use of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine for pandemic prevention and control in Vietnam.

Health Hai Duong: over 2,000 workers of POYUN moved to concentrated quarantine areas Over 2,000 workers quarantined at Vietnam Poyun Electronics (POYUN) Co., Ltd in Chi Linh city, the northern province of Hai Duong, were moved to six concentrated quarantine areas in the city on January 29 night, according to Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Nguyen Van Kien.