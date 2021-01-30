Vietnam sees 28 new COVID-19 cases in 12 hours
Vietnam recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases in the 12 hours as of 6pm on January 30, including one imported case and 27 locally infected ones linked with the hotbed in northern Hai Duong province.
People who have finished their quarantine period receive final temperature check before returning home (Photo: VNA)
The imported case is a 47-year-old man of the US nationality who transited the Republic of Korea before arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on January 28, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The southern city also saw one case of community transmission. The man, 28, from Hai Duong, used to meet Patient 1612 in the hotbed in this province’s Chi Linh city.
Two other domestic infections are in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. They are husband and wife living in Ayun Pa town and also relating to Patient 1612.
In Hanoi, two new cases are men, 40 and 34 years old, who used to have close contact with Patient 1584 and 1694, respectively.
Northern Quang Ninh province also recorded four more infections, all of whom previously met a previously confirmed case in Chi Linh city.
Another 18 new cases are in Hai Duong province.
The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam currently stands at 1,767, including 901 local infections with 208 reported since January 27.
As many as 1,456 patients have recovered, including eight on January 30, while the number of fatalities remains unchanged, at 35.
There are 21,857 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present.
Six of those still under treatment have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once, four others twice, and three thrice.
Also on January 30, the Quang Ninh People's Committee decided to set up the third hospital for treating COVID-19 patients and quarantining suspected cases. This 250-bed facility is based at the Ha Long General Hospital in Ha Long city./.