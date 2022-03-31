The report revealed that 50 countries had over a tenth of their electricity from wind and solar in 2021. Seven countries hit this landmark in 2021 for the first time including China, Japan and Viet Nam, among others.

The report showed that from 2019-2021 Vietnam switched over 8 percent of its total electricity demand to wind and solar. The share of wind and solar in the country rose from 3 percent to 11 percent, whilst the share of fossil fuels fell from 73 percent to 63 percent.

The above solar growth meant that Viet Nam was the only country in Asia to meet and exceed its entire demand rise with new wind and solar, according to the Ember’s latest report./.

VNA