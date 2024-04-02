Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Peru strengthen cooperation in auditing General Auditor of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Ngo Van Tuan had a working session with Comptroller General of Peru Nelson Eduardo Shack Yalta in Lima on April 1 to seek stronger bilateral cooperation.

Politics Indian pollution control vessel visiting Ho Chi Minh City The Indian Coast Guard (ICG)’s pollution control vessel Samudra Paheredar, with a crew of 120 sailors led by Captain Sudhir Ravindran, arrived at Ho Chi Minh City port on April 2, commencing a 4-day visit to the city.

Politics Party leader’s instructions on clean, strong leadership building applauded Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong recently demanded preventing those persons committing any of certain shortcomings from entering the 14th Party Central Committee, which many Party members considered essential to building a clean and strong leadership.