Vietnam sees lowest daily COVID-19 infections in a year
The Ministry of Health on June 19 reported 533 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number recorded in the country over the past year.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
The new infections, all locally transmitted, represented a decrease of 166 compared to the figure on the previous day.
They brought the country’s total caseload to 10,737,640 since the start of the pandemic.
The capital city of Hanoi remained the only locality with over 100 new cases reported, at 140.
A total of 4,255 patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,601,630.
There are 44 patients needing oxygen support, while no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.
The total number of fatalities still stands at 43,083, accounting for 0.4 percent of total infections.
More than 225.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam so far, including more than 202 million doses for adults, over 17.5 million for those aged 12 to 17 and 5.9 million doses for children aged 5 to under 12 years old./.
