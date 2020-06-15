Vietnam sees no locally-infected cases of COVID-19 for 60 days
Samples taken for COVID-19 testing at the Hanoi centre for disease control (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Vietnam overnight, from 6pm of June 14 to 6am of June 15, marking the 60th straight day without community transmission, said the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.
So far, 334 infections have been reported in the country, including 194 imported cases which were quarantined upon their arrival.
As many as 323 patients, or 96.7 percent of the total, have recovered from the disease, and there are no deaths.
Among the remaining 11 still under treatment, one has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and three at least twice.
The treatment sub-committee also reported that Patient 91, a British pilot and also the most severe case, continued to show improvement, but he still needs many more weeks to recover.
At present, 8,792 people are being kept in quarantine, including 96 in hospitals, 7,778 in other quarantine facilities and 918 at home./.