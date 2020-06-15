Health No new COVID-19 case on June 14 Vietnam reported no new case of COVID-19 during the day on June 14, marking 59 straight days without any community infection, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health HCM City gets new healthcare facilities Ho Chi Minh City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

Health One new imported COVID-19 case recorded on June 13 Vietnam reported one new imported COVID-19 case on June 13 evening, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 334, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.