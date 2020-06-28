Vietnam sees no new community COVID-19 infections since April 16
Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the community since April 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 28 evening.
Chinese citizens receive certificates confirming their completion of quarantine in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the community since April 16, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on June 28 evening.
Among 355 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam to date, 215 are imported ones and were quarantined upon their arrival in the country, posing no risk of transmission in the community.
As many as 9,048 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being now quarantined across the country, including 107 at hospitals, 8,051 at other establishments and 890 at home.
According to the treatment subcommittee, 330 out of the 355 patients, or 93 percent, have fully recovered and there was no death from the disease.
Five out of the remaining patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 once and five others tested negative twice or more./.
Among 355 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam to date, 215 are imported ones and were quarantined upon their arrival in the country, posing no risk of transmission in the community.
As many as 9,048 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being now quarantined across the country, including 107 at hospitals, 8,051 at other establishments and 890 at home.
According to the treatment subcommittee, 330 out of the 355 patients, or 93 percent, have fully recovered and there was no death from the disease.
Five out of the remaining patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SAR-CoV-2 once and five others tested negative twice or more./.