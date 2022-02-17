Vietnam sees opportunities for spices exports to India
The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency’s Export Promotion Center (PROMOCEN) has announced a virtual event to take place later this month serving trade connection between Vietnam and India regarding spices and flavourings.
Accordingly, the two-hour networking is slated for February 23 and expected to gather about 40 Vietnamese and Indian firms.
The participants will inform each other on their respective markets, particularly in terms of advantages and obstacles; and introduce their products and strengths to potential importers.
The organisation of the event sees the coordination of PROMOCEN, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, and the Spices Board of India.
Vietnam’s agriculture sector along with the spices and seasonings industry have enjoyed a remarkable transition which turns the country into a supplier of those products for the global market. Among Vietnamese spices, peppercorn has gained a foothold on the international market and holds a lion’s share in export revenue./.