Health COVID-19: Record number of new cases reported on February 10 The number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the past 24 hours from 4pm February 9 to 4pm February 10 to a record 26,032, including 9 imported cases, up over 2,000 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ninh Binh intensifies preventive measures as COVID-19 infections rise after Tet The People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province has asked heads of departments, agencies, and People’s Committees of districts and cities to strengthen measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infections surged after Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Health Thai Binh leads in COVID-19 vaccine shots administered during Tet The northern province of Thai Binh leads the country in the number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from January 29 to February 6.

Health Vietnam sees record of 23,953 COVID infections on February 9 With 23,953 COVID-19 cases logged in the past 24 hours, February 9 saw the highest number of daily infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, breaking the previous day’s record.