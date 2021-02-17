Business Infographic Development strategy boosts Vietnam's economic growth In the 10 years of implementating the socio-economic development strategy (2011-2020), Vietnam's economic growth has been maintained at a relatively high level, listed in the group of high-growth countries in the region and the world.

Business Infographic Achievements in developing economy, ensuring social security After 35 years of ‘doi moi’, especially during 10 years of the implementation of the socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020, Vietnam has gained important achievements in economic growth and ensuring social security.