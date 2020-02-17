Vietnam sees positive signs in fight against COVID-19
Disinfectants are sprayed on trucks entering Vietnam from a border gate in the northern province of Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has seen positive signs in the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), heard a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 17.
According to the steering committee, the disease has been controlled well in Vietnam, with no new cases detected since February 13.
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said that the COVID-19 outbreak was declared in the northern province of Vinh Phuc and the central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Khanh Hoa so far.
However, Khanh Hoa and Thanh Hoa can be soon declared to be free from the disease, as no new cases have been reported in Khanh Hoa in the past 30 days, and in Thanh Hoa in 23 days.
Meanwhile, in Vinh Phuc province where 11 infection cases were discovered, quarantine and preventive measures have been taken.
Regarding the disease treatment, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said that among the 11 infection cases, seven were discharged from the hospital, while the remainders have been making good recovery.
At present, 38 people are quarantined, and the health of 602 others who had close contact with infection cases has been closely supervised.
Although the disease has been well controlled, the steering committee still requested localities to seriously take preventive measures, apply quarantine measures as regulated, and strictly conduct entry-exit procedures at border gates./.
