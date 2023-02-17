At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Regarding cooperation in the parliamentary channel, the two sides agreed that this is one of the important pillars in Vietnam-Russia relations. The relations among legislative bodies of the two sides have expanded even amid the pandemic, with telephone talks held between the Vietnamese NA leader and the Speaker of the Federal Council of Russia, and many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of multilateral inter-parliamentary forums, they said.Both sides have actively implemented their cooperation agreement signed in 2012, they said, noting that parliamentarians of the two sides have maintained consultations and cooperation within inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UPU), the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments (MSEAP).Dinh said that the 12-member Vietnam - Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group hopes to strengthen relations with its Russian peer, contributing to promoting ties between the two parliaments and the two countries.The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations between the two legislatures and the sharing of legislative experience as well as mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums.They pledged to strengthen coordination in supervising the implementation of collaboration deals signed between the two Governments, and work closely with relevant agencies of both sides to organise activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the 100th year of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in Russia.The two countries' legislatures should work together to create favourable conditions for the two Governments, as well as localities and businesses of both sides to boost their partnership, they said. The two friendship parliamentarians’ groups should also improve their connections to promote their role in strengthening ties between the two legislatures.At the talks, Yatskin lauded Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, especially the country’s success in maintaining economic stability and speeding economic recovery and growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic./.