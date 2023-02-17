Vietnam sees Russia as prioritised partner: NA official
National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh held talks with visiting First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia (upper house) Andrey Yatskin in Hanoi on February 17, during which the host underlined that Russia is one of the prioritised and most important partners in Vietnam’s external policy.
Dinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed that Vietnam always remembers and treasures the support that Russia has given to Vietnam in the past struggle for national liberation and current national development.
He said that Vietnam hopes to continue the substantial and effective cooperation with Russia in all areas for the interest of both sides.
Highlighting the high level of political trust between the two countries, Dinh spoke highly of the mutual support between the two sides at multilateral mechanisms, and thanked Russia for supporting Vietnam to run for a seat at the UN Human Right Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.
The host affirmed that Vietnam supports Russia’s active and constructive role in the region and the world, and is willing to help connect Russia and ASEAN.
He proposed that Russia consider the adjustments and upgrading of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), towards giving more favourable conditions for bilateral partnership. The two sides should continue to work together to remove non-tarrif barriers in bilateral trade, especially in agriculture.
For his part, Yatskin, who is also head of the Russian Federation Council’s group for cooperation with the NA of Vietnam, expressed his delight at the strong trust between the two countries with resumed the exchange of delegations at all level after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the regular meetings and mutual support within the framework of multilateral cooperation mechanisms.
Regarding cooperation in the parliamentary channel, the two sides agreed that this is one of the important pillars in Vietnam-Russia relations. The relations among legislative bodies of the two sides have expanded even amid the pandemic, with telephone talks held between the Vietnamese NA leader and the Speaker of the Federal Council of Russia, and many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of multilateral inter-parliamentary forums, they said.
Both sides have actively implemented their cooperation agreement signed in 2012, they said, noting that parliamentarians of the two sides have maintained consultations and cooperation within inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UPU), the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments (MSEAP).
Dinh said that the 12-member Vietnam - Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group hopes to strengthen relations with its Russian peer, contributing to promoting ties between the two parliaments and the two countries.
The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations between the two legislatures and the sharing of legislative experience as well as mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums.
They pledged to strengthen coordination in supervising the implementation of collaboration deals signed between the two Governments, and work closely with relevant agencies of both sides to organise activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and the 100th year of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in Russia.
The two countries' legislatures should work together to create favourable conditions for the two Governments, as well as localities and businesses of both sides to boost their partnership, they said. The two friendship parliamentarians’ groups should also improve their connections to promote their role in strengthening ties between the two legislatures.
At the talks, Yatskin lauded Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, especially the country’s success in maintaining economic stability and speeding economic recovery and growth during and after the COVID-19 pandemic./.