The victory on May 7 morning marked the first gold for Vietnam at the sport in years participating in the tournament, ending the prolonged domination of the Philippines and Thailand.

Last year, in the same event, Vietnam lost to Thailand 19-21 on home turf.

Also on the day, Pham Tien San defended his title in the men’s duathlon event at the Games, bringing about the seventh gold medal for Vietnam. San and Ha Van Nhat were the two Vietnamese representatives among 13 competitors, who competed in three stages – 5km running, 20km biking and 2.5km running.

Karate artists have won two more gold medals for Vietnam at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

One of them was secured by Hoang Thi My Tam by beating her Indonesian rival 4-3 in the women's kumite 55kg event.

In the women's under 68kg categories, Dinh Thu Huong defeated an athlete from the Philippines by 7-4 to seize the gold medal.

Vietnamese Vovinam artists also obtained two gold medals at the Games on May 7 afternoon.

As of the end of May 7, Vietnam earned 15 gold, 19 silver, and 27 bronze medals./.

VNA