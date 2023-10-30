Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network launched
Delegates launch the Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Semiconductor Innovation Network made its debut on October 29 within the framework of the Vietnam Semiconductor Summit.
The network aims to gradually realise the development orientation of this industry, making Vietnam a reliable partner in the regional and worldwide semiconductor ecosystem, thus enhancing the country's position in the global value chain and modernising its economy.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung affirmed that Vietnam is committed to actively contributing to the innovation ecosystem of the world's semiconductor industry, and will become a reliable partner and an important link in the global semiconductor production and supply chain.
Vietnam has all necessary conditions and factors to develop this industry, he said, adding that the Government is always interested in promoting investment cooperation in this field.
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung (Photo: VNA)The country has built a human resources development project with a goal of forming a contingent of 50,000 engineers for this industry by 2030, while issuing a lot of investment incentives for companies and groups. Therefore, semiconductor investment projects in the high-tech sector are given the best incentives within the framework of Vietnamese law, said the minister.
Vietnam has established the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and three high-tech parks in Hoa Lac (Hanoi), Ho Chi Minh City and central Da Nang city with infrastructure ready to welcome investors in the semiconductor industry, together with many preferential mechanisms. NIC and these high-tech parks are expected to be important bridges to support the development of Vietnam's semiconductor ecosystem.