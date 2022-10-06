Society Official: Vietnam’s human rights achievements undeniable Secretary General of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association Jean-Pierre Archambault has stated that achievements in ensuring human rights in Vietnam are undeniable.

Society Model of "friendly authority” replicated in Bac Giang The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to have 100% of its communes, wards and towns completing the development of the "friendly authority" model.

Society Bac Lieu striving to remove EC “yellow card” on fisheries sector The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has seen effective implementation of measures against the illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as part of the efforts to remove the European Union (EU)’s “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood.

Society Over 17 million join social insurance Over 17.24 million Vietnamese people, or 34.84% of the workforce, are joining social insurance, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).