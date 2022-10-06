Vietnam sends 11 workers to WorldSkills Competition 2022
Eleven Vietnamese workers will participate in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition which is being held in Europe and East Asia from September 30 to November 28, according to the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training.
They will compete in 10 out of 62 skill competitions, including Mechatronics, Cloud Computing, Information Network Cabling, Water Technology, Electrical Installations, CNC Milling, CNC Turning, Mechanical Engineering CAD, IT Software Solutions for Business, and Hairdressing. These competitions will be held in six countries, namely Germany, France, Finland, Austria, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
The WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition is the official replacement for WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, canceled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s competition attracts more than 1,000 competitors from 63 countries and territories, alongside nearly 1,000 experts and 300 interpreters.
This is the eight time Vietnam has participated in the competition./.
