Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Tan Dung speaks at the send-off ceremony in Hanoi on August 14 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam will send 19 contestants to compete in 18 occupations at the 45th World Skills Competition (WSC 2019), which will take place in Kazan, Russia from August 16-28.At the send-off ceremony held in Hanoi on August 14, Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Tan Dung commended the competent agencies in recruiting and train contestants for the competition, and urged the team to strive to reap as many medals as possible.The WSC is held every two years. This year, the event attracts 1,355 contestants from 69 countries and territories, competing in 56 official occupations. In addition, competitions in 11 occupations will be held for young people from 15 to 17 years old.Vietnam has participated in the WSC for six times. Its contestants brought home a bronze medal and eight medallions of excellence in 2015, and another bronze along with five medallions of excellence in 2017.-VNA