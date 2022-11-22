Politics Vietnam makes active contributions to World Peace Council: officials The selection of Vietnam as the host of the 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) is of significance as the world is witnessing many wars and terrorism, WPC General Secretary Athanasios Pafilis said on the sidelines of the event.

Politics Defence Minister meets Cambodian, Chinese counterparts in Phnom Penh Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, now in Cambodia for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Retreat, the ninth ADMM Plus and the ASEAN-US and ASEAN-India defence ministers’ informal meetings, met Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, General Tea Banh, on November 21.

Politics Top legislator meets parliamentary leaders of Singapore, Azerbaijan, Belarus Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 21 met Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-jin, Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova, and Deputy Chairman of the Representatives Chambers of the Belarusian NA Valeriy Vatslavovich Mitskevich in Phnom Penh.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.