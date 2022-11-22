Vietnam sends condolences to Indonesia over earthquake losses
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over human and property losses caused by a recent earthquake.
The scene after the earthquake in Cianjur town, Indonesia's West Java province, on November 21 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 22 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over human and property losses caused by a recent earthquake.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.
The 5.6-magnitude earthquake on November 21 afternoon killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds of others in Cianjur town, Indonesia's West Java province, according to the town’s authorities./.