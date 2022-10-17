Politics FM hosts Australian Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son welcomed Australian Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing in Hanoi on October 17, who has been in Vietnam to attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2022.

Politics Vietnam treasures ties with Romania: NA Vice Chairman Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Romania, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told Eugen Neata - Chairman of the Romania-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group on October 17.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 17.

Politics Congratulations to new President of Iraq President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of Iraq.