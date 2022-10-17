Vietnam sends condolences to Turkey over deadly coal mine blast
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the coal mine blast in Amasra town, Bartin province.
Family members are waiting for information about miners. The explosion on October 14 killed at least 41 people and injured many others. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The explosion on October 14 killed at least 41 people and injured many others./.