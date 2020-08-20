Vietnam sends congratulations to Hungary on National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – Top Vietnamese leaders have sent congratulations to Hungary on the European nation’s National Day (August 20).
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong sent congratulations to Hungarian President Janos Ader while Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended greetings to his counterpart Viktor Orban.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also sent a congratulatory message to Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto./.