Politics Anniversary of August Revolution marked in Geneva Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a ceremony on August 19 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19).

Politics Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s development: official Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh stressed on August 19.

Politics NA leader attends ceremony marking August Revolution, National Day Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony held at the NA House on August 19 to mark the 75th anniversaries of the Tan Trao National Congress (August 16), the August Revolution (August 19), and National Day (September 2).