Vietnam sends congratulations to US on 246th Independence Day
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have sent congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 246th Independence Day of the country (July 4, 1776 - 2022).
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have sent congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 246th Independence Day of the country (July 4, 1776 - 2022).
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also extended greetings to President of the Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory message to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken./.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue also extended greetings to President of the Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a congratulatory message to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken./.