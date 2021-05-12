Politics Early voting arranged for officers, soldiers on offshore station Officers and soldiers serving on DK1/8 marine platform exercised their rights and responsibilities as citizens on May 12 by casting an early ballot in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Vietnam ready for Election Day on May 23 All localities across the country have been ready for the general election, an important political event of the country which is slated for May 23, said Bui Van Cuong, General Secretary of the National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office.

Politics President holds phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 11 held phone talks with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, during which they agreed to step up cooperation in the COVID-19 fight.

Politics Vietnamese, French Presidents hold phone talks The Presidents of Vietnam and France underlined the importance of further strengthening the cooperative framework between the two countries to respond to global issues and regional challenges, during their phone talks on May 11.