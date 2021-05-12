Vietnam sends message of sympathy over bombing in Maldives’ capital hinh anh 1Maldives soldiers guard at Male capital on May 6 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of sympathy to Minister in Foreign Ministry of Maldives Abdulla Shahid over a bomb attack in Male capital which injured the Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed.

The blast, which occurred on May 6, also made several others wounded./.
VNA