Vietnam sends message of sympathy over bombing in Maldives’ capital
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of sympathy to Minister in Foreign Ministry of Maldives Abdulla Shahid over a bomb attack in Male capital which injured the Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed.
Maldives soldiers guard at Male capital on May 6 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has sent a message of sympathy to Minister in Foreign Ministry of Maldives Abdulla Shahid over a bomb attack in Male capital which injured the Parliament Speaker and former President Mohamed Nasheed.
The blast, which occurred on May 6, also made several others wounded./.