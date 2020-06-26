Politics ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly The ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) took place on June 26 within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference. PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN Chair in 2020, and NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of AIPA co-chaired the dialogue.

Politics Vietnam plays proactive role in RCEP negotiations: Indian scholar Vietnam is playing a very proactive and responsible role in pushing up the negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) forward, Associate Prof. Dr. Faisal Ahmed from India’s FORE School of Management has said.

Politics ASEAN leaders' special session on women’s empowerment in digital age Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan co-chaired the special session of ASEAN leaders on women’s empowerment in the digital age within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi on June 26.