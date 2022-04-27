Departing on the mission are 184 officers and soldiers of the Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and 63 of the Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4. This is the first time Vietnam has sent military engineers to join UN peacekeeping operations.

Addressing the event, President Phuc acknowledged the positive results that the Vietnamese military has achieved on previous UN peacekeeping missions, which has been highly regarded by communities and the UN.

It could be said that Vietnam’s participation over the past eight years has been a highlight in the multilateral foreign policies of the Government, Party and military, he added.

Taking into account the latest deployment, Vietnam’s military has sent a total of 76 officers on individual duties, and 436 soldiers in groups on UN peacekeeping missions./.

