The figure surpassed the target set for the year by 20%.

Among the workers sent abroad in the period, some 44,700 were female, accounting for nearly 30%.

Japan remained the top destination of Vietnamese guest workers with 67,500, followed by Taiwan (China), with more than 50,960, the Republic of Korea with approximately 6,000, and China with nearly 1,700.

According to statistics from enterprises, about 21,100 laborers were sent abroad in October alone.

Previously, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has issued a decree regulating economic, and technical norms on foreign language training, for Vietnamese laborers working abroad under contracts./.

VNA