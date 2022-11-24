Politics Top legislator receives leaders of major Philippine companies Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 received President and CEO of the Philippine International Trading Corporation Emmie Perez-Chiong as part of his official visit to the Philippines.

Politics NA Chairman meets Governor of Philippines’ Davao Oriental province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Davao Oriental province's Governor Corazon Nunez Malanyaon on November 24 in Manila as part of his official visit to the Philippines.

Politics Ba Ria-Vung Tau hosts 29th meeting of Mekong River Commission Council The 29th Meeting of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Council was held in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 24 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.

Politics State audit agencies of Vietnam, Laos bolster partnership A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan held talks with the State Audit Organisation of Laos (SAO) led by SAO President Viengthavisone Thephachanh in Vientiane on November 24.