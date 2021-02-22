Business Public investment disbursement must be sped up: minister Speeding up the disbursement of public investment from the start of this year was an important solution to accelerate economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung has said.

Business Reference exchange rate down on February 22 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,125 VND per USD on February 22, down 9 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 19).

Business Fight with e-commerce fraud to be increasingly fierce The General Department for Market Surveillance has shown determination in the fight against counterfeit goods and trade fraud products in e-commerce channels.

Business PVEP maintains stable, safe production amidst COVID-19 PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) said it has rolled out measures synchronously to stabilise production and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, thus ensuring safety for its employees and oil and gas projects.