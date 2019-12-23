Vietnam set to enjoy nice weather on Christmas Eve
People nationwide can expect to enjoy celebrating Christmas Eve amid good weather conditions with temperatures forecast to be cool and pleasant with no rain.
At Hanoi's St Joseph's Cathedral (Photo: VNA)
Throughout the north of the country temperatures are expected to increase by between one and two degrees Celsius each day from December 23 to December 25. Indeed, December 24 will see no rain, no fog, and temperatures will be just below 20 degrees Celsius, although it may reach 21 degrees Celsius in Hanoi, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
The lowest temperatures are expected to occur on Christmas Eve in mountainous areas such as Sapa and Son La city which will drop down to nine and 14 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Although there is no rain forecast in the central region on December 23, the temperatures are expected to be between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius until December 25. Christmas Eve will likely see temperatures in cities such as Vinh in Nghe An province, Hue in Thua Thien-Hue province, Da Nang, and Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa province, hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.
The Central Highlands and southern region are both currently in the midst of the dry season. Therefore, conditions are likely to be sunny with temperatures of between 30 to 33 degrees Celsius. Christmas Eve will see the lowest temperatures, falling below 20 degrees Celsius in the Central Highlands and at 23 degrees Celsius in Ho Chi Minh City and throughout the south of the country.
A cold spell is about to hit the north from December 26, reducing temperatures further with Hanoi expected to endure drops to 14 degrees Celsius at night./.