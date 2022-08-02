The Vietnamese chess team attended this tournament with two coaches and 17 chess masters. On the first day of being in Indonesia, two athletes of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Although facing an unfavorable situation, the team remains determined to show well.

According to Bui Quang Vu, coach of the Vietnamese disable chess team, the team has set high determination to protect the previous achievement of four gold medals.

Under the guidance of head coach Nguyen Ho Thanh, the Vietnam disabled table tennis team consists of 16 athletes.

After more than 2-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the athletes overcame difficulties and obstacles to practice for the tournament. The team aims for higher results at the Games

After the Games, athletes will prepare for several upcoming international tournaments in 2023, including the 12th ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia and Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China./.

VNA