Business Banks requested to cut rates to support economic recovery Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong has directed banks to continually reduce input costs with an aim to cut loan interest rates.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,624 VND/USD on December 27, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business E-commerce tax collection still "modest" Tax revenue from e-commerce activities has increased gradually over the years, but is still modest compared to the actual development of this activity.