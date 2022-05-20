Vietnam settles with bronze in English Billiards’ doubles
Vietnamese duo Nguyen Thanh Binh and Tran Le Anh Tuan clinched a bronze medal in the English Billiards’ doubles at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in Hanoi on May 20.
Failing to make it to the final, they shared the third place with Praprut Chaithanasakun and Thawat Sujaritthurakarn from Thailand.
Meanwhile, Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist and Yi Wei Puan beated their Myanmar rivals, Min Sithu Tun and Pauk Sa 3 - 1 in the final to settle with a gold medal in the event.
Previously, the Philippines’ Johann Chua won 9-2 against Aloysius Yapp from Singapore in an exciting semifinal of the men’s 10-ball pool to advance to the next round./.