NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnam shared experiences with Laos in casting votes of confidence on persons holding positions elected or ratified by the National Assembly or the provincial People’s Councils at a seminar in Vientiane on April 24.



The event was attended by Chairwoman of the Lao National Assembly Pany Yathotou and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Saysomphone Phomvihane, among others.



Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Somphan Phengkhammy welcomed the high-level delegation from the National Assembly of Vietnam led by Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong to participate in the seminar as part of its official visit to Laos from April 23-25.



He said Vietnam’s experiences in conducting votes of confidence are very important to Laos as the country still lacks theory and practice in this field.

It also suits the demand of the Lao National Assembly and People’s Councils at municipal and provincial levels and is expected to create a foundation for Laos to build a law and enforce it in the coming time, he added.

For her part, NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong said the seminar not only demonstrates the two countries’ political trust but also the great attention of the two parliaments to national important issues.



Taking votes of confidence aims to assess the level of credit on persons holding positions elected or ratified by the NA or People’s Councils and improve the efficiency of supervision over officials, she added.

Head of the Vietnamese NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Tran Van Tuy presented the procedures to take votes of confidence in Vietnam while NA General Secretary and Head of the NA’s Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc shared information to serve the conduction of votes of confidence at the legislature.

Head of the Vietnamese NA Committee for Deputy Affairs Tran Van Tuy presented the procedures to take votes of confidence in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam has conducted votes of confidence since 2013 as a form of supervision over officials.

The holding of votes of confidence at the 13th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels in the 2011-2016 tenure contributed to improving the efficiency of supervisory activities of the NA and People’s Councils and the operation of the State apparatus.-VNA