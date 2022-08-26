Vietnam shares experience in balancing health, economic targets at APEC meeting
The 12th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, held in Bangkok (Thailand) on August 25 - 26. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen shared Vietnam’s experience in realising the twin target of curbing the COVID-19 pandemic and sustaining economic growth, at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting held in Bangkok on August 25 - 26.
The 12th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy (HLM12) took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out in early 2020 and has yet to be over and has caused substantial impacts on people’s health and economies in the region and the world.
It focused on three main issues – “Open to Partnership”, “Connect with the World”, and “Balance Health and the Economy”.
At a roundtable discussion about global health security, Deputy Minister Tuyen highlighted Vietnam’s experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.
He stressed that Vietnam has obtained many significant achievements in various fields, including sustaining economic growth.
Thanks to the application of drastic and effective solutions, the COVID-19 pandemic has been placed under control nationwide, the macro-economy kept stable, major balanced ensured, and people’s life increasingly improved, while production and businesses activities have returned to pre-pandemic levels, he said.
Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen attends the meeting in Bangkok. (Photo: VNA)The official said as soon as the pandemic was recorded in Vietnam, the Health Ministry swiftly coordinated with other ministries, sectors, and localities to contain the coronavirus transmission.
The country stepped up its vaccine diplomacy, established the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, boosted vaccine import and development as well as the transfer of vaccine production technology, and launched the biggest-ever vaccination campaign. Its National Assembly and Government also issued resolutions to guarantee health and social security, which demanded urgent solutions to COVID-19 and investment in socio-economic recovery and development.
Vietnam has also proactively assisted other countries facing difficulties in pandemic response and economic recovery, according to Tuyen.
At the discussion, participants also shared their economies’ integrated policies on COVID-19 response. They also scrutinised the draft HLM12 Chair statement, which will be reported to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting this November./.