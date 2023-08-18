Representatives from agencies and countries attend the the first Traditional Medicine Global Summit. (Photo: The India n Express)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese representatives shared the country's policies on promoting traditional medicine at the first Traditional Medicine Global Summit which took place in India from August 17-18.

The summit, organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Government of India, is part of the ongoing G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from August 17-19.

Speaking at the discussion session, Nguyen Thi Huong Lien, co-founder and Vice President of Sao Thai Duong Joint Stock Company, shared some positive points in Vietnam’s policies to encourage the development of traditional medicine such as Decree 1893/QD-TTg 2019 on the traditional medicine development programme to 2030 and Circular No. 39/2021/TT-BYT 2021 of the Ministry of Health on registration of traditional medicine.

She emphasised important points in Vietnam's policies to promote innovation in traditional medicine, and made recommendations on strategic solutions.

For centuries, traditional and complementary medicine has been an indispensable resource for the health of people and communities. Currently, 170 member countries have reported to WHO on the use of traditional medicine./.



