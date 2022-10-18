Business Foreign inflows influenced more by global trend The orientation of foreign capital flows pouring into Vietnam is heavily influenced by global factors.

Business Bac Ninh moves towards hi-tech agriculture The northern province of Bac Ninh has set a target of raising the proportion of hi-tech agriculture in the province’s total agricultural output value to 35 – 40% by 2025, with the awareness that hi-tech agriculture is the inevitable direction of agricultural development.

Business Vietnamese pomelo gets green light to enter US market After over five years of negotiations, the US Department of Agriculture has officially licensed the import of fresh pomelo from Vietnam, an official has said.