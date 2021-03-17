Business Mobile Money users may be charged: authority Customers using Mobile Money, a freshly-approved pilot project, may be charged a certain fee, according to the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Luc Ngan lychee of Bac Giang province granted geographical indication protection in Japan Thieu lychee grown in Luc Ngan district in the northern province of Bac Giang has been granted a certificate of geographical indication from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF), according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 17, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Vietnam - emerging market that shone in a difficult year: MoneyWeek The UK’s MoneyWeek news website has run a story highlighting that Vietnam is one of the most promising markets of Asia in a long time thanks to the country’s success in COVID-19 control.