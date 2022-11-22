Vietnam should not be turned into int'l drug entrepot: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 22 asked public security forces in general and those in charge of fighting drug crimes in particular to work harder in the combat in order to prevent Vietnam from being turned into an international drug entrepot.
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 22 asked public security forces in general and those in charge of fighting drug crimes in particular to work harder in the combat in order to prevent Vietnam from being turned into an international drug entrepot.
The leader made the request at a conference held in Hanoi by the Ministry of Public Security to review major drug cases, and honour individuals and collectives that have made outstanding performance in the work.
Located near the Golden Triangle - the world's drug production centre, and with long land and sea border lines, Vietnam can easily be turned into an international drug entrepot, he pointed out.
The intensive and extensive integration has also facilitated the sophisticated, complex and unpredictable operations of drug rings, the PM continued.
Chinh emphasised the need to step up the communication work, especially among youths, about the risks of taking drugs, promote good models in the fight, and integrate drug prevention and control into programmes on anti-crime and socio-economic development in localities, especially remote and ethnic minority-inhabited areas.
The drug crime investigation police should play the key role in the combat, he said, asking them to coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to tighten their management and control of drug pre-substances, addictive drugs, psychotropic drugs and veterinary drugs containing narcotics to prevent domestic methamphetamine production, he said.
The leader expressed his belief that the forces will carry forward their traditions in the fight, contributing to ensuring security, safety and a peaceful and happy life for people.
According to a report presented at the conference, in the first 10 months of this year, the drug crime investigation police nationwide detected nearly 20,000 cases and arrested some 30,000 people, along with 677kg of heroin and 4.6 tonnes of meth./.
