Business Long An gets approval for 200-million-USD infrastructure development in industrial park Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the building of infrastructure at Prodezi Industrial Park in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Business Quang Nam's seaports expected to make breakthroughs in near future Seaports in the central province of Quang Nam have recorded a surge in the volume of handled cargo in recent years, and are expected to make new breakthroughs.

Business Coal shortages require Vietnam to diversify supply sources Vietnam is now in need of diversifying energy supply sources as it is facing a shortage of coal supply for electricity, cement, and fertiliser production due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia - Ukraine conflict.

Business Vietnam eyes transition to green production for sustainable value Economic sectors, localities and businesses should be considered the drivers of the nation's green growth and sustainable development strategy, experts have said.