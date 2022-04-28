Business Over 1.28 billion USD in FDI channeled into HCM City in 4 months Ho Chi Minh City lured 1.28 billion USD worth of foreign investment in the first fourth months of 2022, an annual rise of 12.18 percent, reported the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam creates favourable conditions for Hana Bank’s long-term investment: Deputy PM The Vietnamese Government is always willing to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses, including Hana Financial Group and Hana Bank, to invest and do long-term business in Vietnam in the spirit of harmonious benefit and risk sharing, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has said.