Society Hydropower projects on Mekong River should not cause negative impacts The building of hydropower projects on the Mekong River’s mainstream must ensure that they do not cause negative impacts, including cross-border effects, on the environment and socio-economic development of the countries along the river, especially the nations in the downstream region, in line with international practice and regulations of the Mekong River Commission, said a Vietnamese official.

Society New rules to protect workers from abuse Employers who mistreat their staff could face fines of up to 75 million VND (3,234 USD) under a new Government decree to protect workers’ rights.

Society Vietnam ready with citizen protection measures in Germany The Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said the ministry asked the Vietnamese Embassy in Berlin, Germany, to work with the host authorities to ensure legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and stay ready to conducts citizen protection measures if necessary.

Society HCM City's departments jointly combat child abuse at schools Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Department of Education and Training will work together to combat violence against children and child abuse at kindergartens and schools