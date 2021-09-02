Culture - Sports Over 6,300 artifacts excavated at Yen Bai’s archaeological site More than 6,300 artifacts, have been found in excavations at the archaeological site Ben Mau A in Van Yen district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, since September 2000, according to the provincial Museum.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese footballer featured on FIFA’s promotional image Forward Nguyen Tien Linh of Vietnam is among outstanding footballers featured in a special poster of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Culture - Sports Army Games 2021: Vietnam's chemistry team finishes “Safe Environment” competition The chemistry team of the Vietnam People’s Army on August 31 finished at the 4th place in the Relay Race, the last content of the “Safe Environment” category within the framework of the International Army Games 2021 at Korla military base in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Culture - Sports Contests of Army Games 2021 kicks off in Vietnam The Military Medical Relay Race and Sniper Frontier contests of the International Army Games started at National Military Training Centre No 4 in Hanoi on August 31.