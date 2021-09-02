Vietnam showered with prizes at “Army of Culture” contest
At the award ceremony of the “Army of Culture” contest (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) - The Vietnamese team won various prizes at the “Army of Culture” contest in the 2021 International Army Games, which wrapped up with a closing and award ceremony held on September 1 (Russia time).
The team triumphed in Russian song singing and came third at the female solos and duet competitions.
It also bagged the third prize in the couple dance contest; and the second prize in group dance competition and exhibition activities.
In addition, Vietnam won trophies for being the team whose introduction video had the highest number of views (159,000) and votes.
The team came fourth in the overall rankings of the category, with the host Russia winning the first place and followed by China.
The “Army of Culture” contest has been held for the first time during the Army Games 2021 with the competition of 13 countries.
Vietnam is currently standing at the eighth place amongst the teams of 43 countries and territories competing at this year’s Army Games.
In the first time at the international military tournament, teams of the Vietnam People’s Navy clinched a silver medal in the “Sea Cup” category.
Vietnam also bagged a bronze in the “Meridian” competition.
This year, the country serves as the host of the “Military Medical Relay Race” and “Sniper Frontier” contests.
The 2021 International Army Games 2021 is being held from August 22 to September 4 in 11 countries. In total, more than 5,000 military personnel, consisting of 277 teams take part in 34 competitions of the Games./.