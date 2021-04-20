The 2020 PAPI report, released on April 14, indicated that in 2020, the percentages of respondents seeing bribes as necessary for jobs in state agencies, public health-care services, land use right certificates, fair treatment by primary school teachers and the granting of construction permits continued declining since 2016, the first year of the 2016-2021 government term.

As many as 18 provinces and cities made significant progress in the control of corruption in the public sector last year compared to 2019.

Nine out of the top 10 performers in controlling corrupt behaviours in local administrations and public services are central and southern provinces./.

VNA